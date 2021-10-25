Double diaper duty! Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung announced that they secretly welcomed twins recently.

The actors, who never made a pregnancy announcement, announced their new roles as parents on Sunday, October 24 via Instagram. Greenberg, 43, posted a clip of himself resting the two newborn babies against his chest.

“We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung 👶🏻👶🏻,” the One Tree Hill alum captioned the video. Chung, 38, responded with two heart emojis and also shared the video to her Instagram story.

No details were given about the babies’ birth, and Chung didn’t seem to drop any hints about expecting at recent events. Her last public appearance was at the Women’s Image Awards on October 14 in Los Angeles where she looked chic in a red suit. On October 2, the Lovecraft Country star showed off her toned abs in a crop top and skirt at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles when she and Greenberg walked the red carpet.

In March 2019, Chung opened up about her fertility journey as she was freezing her eggs at age 35. The Real World alum took her Instagram followers along with her as she learned about giving herself hormone injections, measuring egg size and more.

“I’ve been stewing over the idea of freezing my eggs for a couple of years now, and decided to move forward with the process only just recently,” she captioned a photo from her doctor’s office at the time. “I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I’m buying time. I’m unsure and scared and hopeful. I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I’m just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that’s ok. It’s ok to be unsure when the time is right.”

Prior to freezing her eggs, Chung was vocal about wanting to start a family with Greenberg. The couple, who married in February 2015 after starting to date in 2012, did not have any children prior to the twins.

Later that year, Chung said she and her husband definitely planned to expand their family. “We are in absolutely no rush, but absolutely [we want kids],” she told Us Weekly in November 2015. “He’s going to be a great dad!”

A year later, the It’s Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong costars revealed that they were preparing to be parents by becoming pet owners first. “We have a puppy, and it’s a lot of responsibility,” the Mindy Project actor revealed to Us in December 2016.

Chung added that while dogs and babies are definitely different, it was their first step toward becoming parents. “It’s a good baby-in-training. … It’s a start for us. It’s a step in the right direction.”