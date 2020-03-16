Putting their love to the test. Bryan Greenberg joked about divorcing wife Jamie Chung while being quarantined together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Greenberg, 41, posted videos to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 15, of his time indoors with Chung, 36. The Sorority Row actress was sitting on the couch with a sunglasses filter over her eyes, while the Mindy Project alum proceeded to ask her a series of questions about the quarantining experience.

“Jame, how’s your social distancing going so far?” Greenberg asked. “How ya feeling about the whole lockdown?”

In turn, Chung responded, “I hate it.”

“Are you bored?” Greenberg asked, while Chung said, “Yeah.”

Meanwhile, the One Tree Hill alum told his wife of four years how he’s grateful to be locked in with her. “I gotta tell ya. There’s no one I’d rather be secluded with,” he said, to which she replied with a sigh, adding, “Just stop. I need some quiet time.”

“We have two months of this,” he said, while captioning the next video, “Will our marriage survive?!”

Chung concluded, “We’re gonna get divorced.”

Thereafter, the Bride Wars actor shared a meme about couples divorcing after the coronavirus quarantine, which read, “Divorce lawyers waiting for people to be quarantined with their spouse for weeks.”

Greenberg and Chung tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, on Halloween in 2015. Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly after their nuptials, the Gifted alum gushed about how her life was as a newlywed.

“It was wonderful!” Chung, 32, told Us at the time. “Now we just have FOMO because it is done, all the attention is off of us. It was so much fun planning it and everyone says it goes by so quickly, which it absolutely does, and we got the best advice from all of our married friends. Like, ‘Just enjoy it because it goes by so quick.’ And that’s just what we did!”

The longtime loves are no stranger to overcoming bumps along the way. Chung, in fact, revealed to Us exclusively in December 2017 that they briefly split.

“There was the, ‘Oh sh-t’ moment. When you, like, freaked out and broke up with me,” Chung recalled in a joint interview with Us, before teasing, “But it was only like a five-day split. You missed me too much.”

