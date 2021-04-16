Like father, like son! Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s 11-year-old son, Augustus, will be making an appearance on The Walking Dead.

“My kid,” the actor, 54, captioned a black-and-white photo of his eldest child’s zombie makeup. “Just a peek. As a dad, I have to say, I’d be hard pressed to remember a time I’ve been more proud of this dude. Can’t wait for y’all to see him in action. #gusydean #zombielife.”

Morgan, who also shares daughter George, 3, with his wife, Hilarie Burton, has played Negan on the hit series since 2016. Earlier this month, the One Tree Hill alum, 38, played his onscreen wife, Lucille, for a single episode.

“Working with her on this? Probably the highlight of my career,” the Washington native captioned stills via Instagram last month. “I sure know how lucky I am.”

Burton commented on the March social media upload: “You trying to kiss later? Cause you’re being SUPER sweet! Love you the most. Xxxxxxx.”

That same month, the Virginia native posted a photo from the Walking Dead set with George on her dad’s shoulders in a Snow White dress and August walking beside them in a camouflage face mask.

“You ever have dreams that you know aren’t real, but you remember them SO vividly that you feel like they must have really happened? Living in a post-apocalyptic world with our two kids felt like that!” Burton captioned the March Instagram selfie. “We would wander the empty streets at night while walking the dogs. Our kids saw these set buildings like they were big grown-up size playhouses … which they kinda are. These photos are from one of the first days of exploring when everything was brand new and exciting. Never mind that the playground equipment had been through a Whisperers war!”

She went on to praise Morgan for balancing his career and his kids, gushing about how “incredibly proud” she is of the Grey’s Anatomy alum.

“No one will ever know the work he puts into his roles at home, cause talking about ‘the craft’ is corny, and he’d rather just show up on set and know his s–t,” Burton wrote. “Walk the walk. But as his biggest fan, I want folks to know and appreciate that he does all his prep work with a toddler attached to him like a barnacle, and a tween boy asking him a million questions and a nagging wife who wants to know what he wants for dinner and if he’s checked the mail.”

She and the Supernatural alum started dating in 2009, welcoming Augustus and George in 2010 and 2018, respectively. They tied the knot in October 2019, and Morgan’s costars Norman Reedus and Jensen Ackles officiated the ceremony.