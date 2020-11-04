Together on — and off — screen! Hilarie Burton is set to appear alongside her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, on The Walking Dead.

“Been pretty hard to keep this a secret. 💕 But I love working with @JDMorgan,” she tweeted on Tuesday, November 3. “I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille.”

ComicBook.com was the first to report the news of Burton’s casting. The One Tree Hill alum, 38, will star as Lucille — the late wife to Morgan’s character, Negan. Her debut as Lucille, who died from pancreatic cancer, will occur during the bonus episodes that have been added to the AMC hit’s 10th season.

Morgan, 54, joined The Walking Dead in its sixth season finale, which aired in 2016. He then became a series regular in season 7.

The Good Wife alum has worked alongside Burton in the past. Earlier this year, the twosome costarred in a series for AMC titled Friday Night in With the Morgans. From their farm in upstate New York, the couple held conversations with guests about how they were coping amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The duo previously appeared on Extant together in 2015. Two years earlier, they costarred on Grey’s Anatomy together as Denny Duquette and Lauren Boswell.

Morgan and Burton began dating in 2009. They welcomed their son Augustus, 10, in 2010 and daughter George, 2, in 2018.

After a decade together, the twosome tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in October 2019. Shortly after the private wedding, Burton spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about why it was the right time for the pair to get married.

“You just hit a point one day when you want it to be real and our lives are very, very busy,” the White Collar alum said at the time. “It became really easy to just be like, ‘We’re close enough. We’re close enough.’ But you also want to set an example with your children and we didn’t want to be liars anymore.”

Burton continued, “We called each other husband and wife because we lived as husband and wife. It was as true as anything, but it became more of a celebration and it was a thank you to the people who supported us over the last decade.”