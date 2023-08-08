Sophia Bush let her hair down — and channeled the Red album — while attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour days after news broke that Bush is getting divorced.

Bush, 41, rocked out to Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” during the Monday, August 7, show in Los Angeles, according to an Instagram video posted by pal Jordan C. Brown.

Bush — she joined Jordan, 40, and his husband, Colton Underwood, at the event — was seen dancing and moving her head from side to side as Swift belted out the lyrics, “Oh, oh, trouble, trouble.”

Hours earlier, Bush posed for a photo with Jordan outside the venue and was grinning from ear to ear.

The One Tree Hill alumna opted for an all-black ensemble — trousers, T-shirt and handbag. Her hair hung down in beachy waves, and she rocked a red lip à la Swift herself — though the singer actually chose a deeper maroon hue for the show on Monday.

Bush’s night out came days after she made headlines for her split from husband Grant Hughes.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, August 4, that Bush filed for divorce from Hughes, 41, after 13 months of marriage. Bush also removed the name “Hughes” from her Instagram bio.

Neither Bush nor Hughes have publicly commented on the breakup, but Bush did share a message about trust via social media on Thursday, August 3.

“Sometimes you have to remind yourself that you’re something special,” the quote read. “That you can’t be replaced. Your heart, your mind, your conversation, your care, it can’t be replaced. By anyone.”

The split came as a surprise to some fans since Bush had gushed about Hughes in June via Instagram in celebration of their one-year wedding anniversary.

“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” she wrote in a now-deleted post. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary 🤍.”

Hughes returned the favor in a tribute of his own in June. “Happy 1st Anniversary, my love! ❤️🥂 What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together,” he captioned a carousel of Instagram snaps from their time together. “I truly love doing life with you!”

He added: “As the card I gave you this morning said: ‘There are seven billion people on this planet. You are my favorite.’” Bush replied in the comments, telling her then-spouse, “Multitudes my babe ♾️.”

Bush and Hughes were first linked in May 2020. They got engaged in August of that year and tied the knot in June 2022 in Oklahoma.

Prior to her relationship with Hughes, Bush was married to OTH costar Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006. Bush later dated her Chicago P.D. costar Jesse Lee Soffer from 2014 to 2015.