Sophia Bush seemingly made good use out of her old wedding reception dress following her split from estranged husband Grant Hughes.

“Speaking of @beyonce … the queen said ‘wear silver’ and we said ‘yes ma’am.’ 🪩🪩🪩,” Bush, 41, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 5, alongside a series of photos from Beyoncé’s Los Angeles concert at SoFi Stadium the night before.

In the snaps, Bush slayed by wearing a metallic cocktail dress. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the ensemble resembled the same outfit she wore to her and Hughes’ wedding reception in July 2022. She paired the mini dress with a black leather jacket, cowboy boots and a tan cowboy hat.

“She called her #Renaissance ‘A place to dream/escape/to feel free/adventurous/to create a safe place/without judgment/a place to be free/to scream/release/feel freedom/a beautiful journey/exploration.’ Can confirm 🐝,” Bush continued.

In the comment sections, fans of the One Tree Hill alum gushed over Bush’s decision to wear the dress again. “Our girl really took her wedding reception dress and repurposed it for the queen bey concert during her divorce and looked LIKE THAT. Sophia, you continue to be absolute goals,” one user wrote while another penned, “But Brooke Davis said ‘Clothes Over Bros.’”

Bush and Hughes, 41, tied the knot in Oklahoma in July 2022 after dating for nearly two years. Following her nuptials, Bush explained the inspiration behind her after-party look, which was designed by Cristina Ottaviano, to Vogue.

“I am wearing vintage diamond starburst earrings from @brionyraymondnewyork. Stylist @matthewstylist tied my hair half up in a velvet ribbon,” she explained to the outlet. “The whole look was very country western glam.”

Nearly one year after exchanging their vows, Us Weekly confirmed that Bush and Hughes had called it quits after 13 months of marriage. In August, Bush filed for divorce shortly after the twosome celebrated their first wedding anniversary. According to court docs obtained by Us, their date of separation was listed as June 27.

Following the news of their breakup, a source exclusively told Us that Bush and Hughes were “better off as friends” and noted that the pair wasn’t spending “enough time with each other” before deciding to separate.

“Ultimately, they wanted what’s best for the both of them, professionally and personally, and decided that it was the healthiest to cordially go their separate ways,” the insider said at the time and added that Hughes and Bush were committed to “still maintaining a close friendship” post-split.