Ali Krieger is focusing on her family following her split from Ashlyn Harris — who is now rumored to be dating Sophia Bush.

Krieger, 39, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 18, to share a photo with her kids: daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 14 months. The soccer star added a sticker, which read, “My happy place,” while smiling in the snap with her little ones.

The social media post comes after multiple outlets reported on Tuesday, October 17, that Bush, 41, and Harris, 38, are seeing each other. Harris, who has removed the phrase “proud wife” from her Instagram bio, filed for divorce one month before making headlines with the One Tree Hill alum.

Krieger and Harris met in 2010 while playing for the USWNT. After eight years of dating, the pair got engaged and tied the knot in December 2019.

“When we first met, it was just her confidence and her comfort in being herself that [was] just captivating. I found myself wanting to just hang out with her all the time and be around her,” Krieger told Sports Illustrated in January 2020 about their romance. “We built this friendship as a foundation, and it evolved into a relationship. She had this badass attitude and was just herself. I think I was more myself when I hung out with her, and that’s when I knew she would become someone important in my life.”

After their nuptials, Krieger and Harris expanded their family by adopting kids Sloane and Ocean. Krieger later praised Harris for being by her side while announcing her retirement from professional soccer.

“To my wife Ali and children Sloane and Ocean. You all give me purpose far beyond the field,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2022. “I can only hope to continue being the best wife and mom in the world to you all. I love you so much and can’t wait to show up everyday the way you all deserve.”

Since news broke of Harris’ romance with Bush, Krieger has returned to social media with posts about her career and family. Bush’ estranged husband, Grant Hughes, has been the only one to publicly address the reports when he wished the actress well in a statement.

“Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled,” a rep for Hughes, 41, told Page Six on Wednesday, October 18, in response to speculation into Bush’s relationship with Harris.

Bush and Hughes were married for 13 months before Us Weekly confirmed their split in August. According to court documents obtained by Us, Bush listed their date of separation as June 27, which was shortly after their first wedding anniversary.

A source has since shared with Us that Bush and Hughes have remained on good terms.

“It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other,” the insider explained, noting that they were “better off” as friends. “They want each other to be happy and for their nonprofit to continue to thrive.”