Patrick Mahomes celebrated the woman that’s chief among the Mahomes household with a sweet Mother’s Day tribute via Instagram. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared a photo of Brittanny Mahomes holding their two children, Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 18 months, to toast his wife on Sunday, May 12.

“🤍 Happy Mothers Day! 🤍 @brittanylynne,” the 28-year-old captioned a photo via Instagram of his wife wearing matching white shirts and jeans. She replied, “My babies🥹🤍.”

Patrick’s teammate Travis Kelce joined in on the celebration, wishing Brittany, 28, a happy holiday in the comments. “Happy Mother’s Day Britt!!” the tight end, 34, wrote just hours before he was spotted in Paris at girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s concert.

Patrick doesn’t wait for the calendar to tell him to fete the mother of his two children. While speaking to Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast earlier this month, Patrick called Brittany a “Hall of Fame mom.”

“[She’s] a Hall of Fame mom and a Hall of Fame wife, [which] makes it a lot easier. I mean, when you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself,” he said.

Brittany celebrated the mom life via Instagram on Sunday, saying that “being a mom is the best title I could ever have.”

“I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful,” she wrote. “They have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it. Thank you God for blessing me with this amazing family of mine.”

Patrick definitely appreciates the work Brittany puts in, taking every available opportunity to celebrate her. He gushed over Brittany immediately after winning Super Bowl LVII, saying, “Brittany is a great wife with two great kids. I can’t ask for anything better than this.”

Even with Patrick deep in the NFL offseason, there’s hardly been a moment for the Mahomes clan to rest. They’ve popped up at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami, the Time 100 Gala in New York City and Patrick’s own golf tournament in Las Vegas, frequently with kids in tow. Amid all that, they found time for a tropical family vacation where Mahomes took his daughter out on the links. Just ahead of Mother’s Day, Brittany shared a sweet family moment of Patrick reading a picture book titled Don’t Tickle the Unicorn by Sam Taplin to his two children.