Patrick Mahomes Sweetly Reads Picture Books to His 2 Kids

Brittany Mahomes snapped a sweet pic of husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes snuggled up with their two kids for storytime.

Brittany shared two photos via her Instagram Story of Patrick lounging with their children — daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 15 months — while reading a picture book titled Don’t Tickle the Unicorn by Sam Taplin. In a second snap, Bronze lays down next to his dad on the couch in a silent protest. “Sissy didn’t share so he pouts by dad,” Brittany wrote.

Patrick and Brittany welcomed Sterling in February 2021, while Bronze was born in November the following year. The couple celebrated Sterling’s 3rd birthday in February, just one week after Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs won against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Super Bowl LVIII marked Mahomes’ fourth Super Bowl of his NFL career. Super Bowl LIV the previous year saw the Chiefs win against the Philadelphia Eagles after Patrick secured the victory for his team despite a sprained ankle sustained before halftime. This earned him the NFL MVP award.

“Brittany couldn’t be more proud of Patrick and his team for their huge win and she’s beyond ecstatic,” the insider told Us Weekly at the time. “She knows how hard he trained and focused for this game, and to see it all pay off for him is an incredible feeling.”

“It was remarkable for her to see his endurance while he pushed through and played despite his sprained ankle,” the source continued. “He’s such an inspiration and now she feels like Patrick has earned some well-deserved time off to heal, relax, and celebrate with the family for a bit. She adores her husband more than anything. She’s overjoyed and absolutely elated.”

However, it’s clear Patrick thinks his wife is the real MVP in their family. “I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” he said in an episode of the “Impaulsive” podcast earlier this month. “I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and make it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that.”

He continued, “[She’s] a Hall of Fame mom and a Hall of Fame wife, [which] makes it a lot easier. I mean, when you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”

When they’re not preparing for the Super Bowl, Brittany has stated that she and Patrick prefer to spend time with their kids. “We like to spend time as a family,” Brittany said in a July 2023 interview. “I call this the real season for me when I have two kids at home,” Patrick added.

In a February 2023 interview with Good Morning America, Patrick opened up about how becoming a father gave him a “different perspective” on life. “You enjoy every day so much more,” he said at the time. “Having them, the years fly by and just try to do whatever I can to enjoy the little moments.”