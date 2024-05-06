Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes were among the many stars who hit Florida over the weekend for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

First, the duo stopped by the qualifiers on Saturday, May 4, in matching white sunglasses. Brittany, 28, wore a hooded orange dress with a drawstring waist while the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, also 28, wore a hooded sky blue T-shirt with matching shorts.

The couple went for more glamorous looks that evening as they hit the American Express’ Carbone Beach party. Brittany wore her hair in long waves and donned a matching skirt and crop top. Her husband rocked a white Dior T-shirt with several diamond chains. The Super Bowl champ was seen chatting with LeBron James and Kevin Durant during the event.

For most of the weekend, Patrick and Brittany hung out with their fellow couples friends: Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele and wife Paige Buechele as well as palls Ryan and Brooke Cheatham all weekend.

For race day, Brittany wore a pink and white gingham dress while Patrick donned a white shirt and shorts set. His teammate Travis Kelce arrived in a similar set but in a flashier emerald green pattern.

The tight end, 34, didn’t arrive until Sunday, May 5. He was spotted at the Kentucky Derby the day prior and was rolling solo, without girlfriend Taylor Swift by his side as she prepares for the European leg of her tour.

Kelce and Patrick invested in F1 together. They joined Otro Capital investment group to support the Alpine Racing Formula 1 team in October 2023.

“I’ve always had a passion for all sports,” the quarterback said in a statement at the time. “The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn’t pass up. It’s an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I’m looking forward to being a part of its growth.”

Kelce added, “I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1. Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership. It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

Ultimately, Alpine did not place in the top 3 at the Miami Grand Prix. McLaren’s Lando Norris took the top prize, marking his first big win after 110 races.

While the teammates are close friends, Patrick recently admitted that he can’t keep up with Kelce when they hit the club, which he blames on being a dad. (Patrick and Brittany share daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 17 months.)

“No, I cannot [keep up with him],” Mahomes, 28, quipped during the Thursday, May 2 episode of Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast. “I think I used to and then I had kids. You hear my voice now and I left early every night [when we were in Las Vegas together]. … You gotta pick and choose these days.”