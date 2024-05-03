Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have synergy on the football field that no longer translates to late-night parties.

“No, I cannot [keep up with him],” Mahomes, 28, quipped during the Thursday, May 2 episode of Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast. “I think I used to and then I had kids. You hear my voice now and I left early every night [when we were in Las Vegas together]. … You gotta pick and choose these days.” (Patrick shares two children with wife Brittany Mahomes.)

Patrick and Kelce, 34, bonded in 2017 when the quarterback was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce had signed with the team as a tight end four years prior. Through the years, Patrick and Kelce became an unstoppable NFL duo and even won three Super Bowl trophies together.

“He’s just a good dude, man, but he does a great job of just working and getting himself open and he understands [and] he’s smart,” Patrick said on Thursday. “He puts on this persona like, ‘I’m partying, I’m drinking [or] whatever’ but he’s really super intelligent. He gets on the football field and he gets open and I just know where he’s going to be [and] at the same time I think our friendship kind of built naturally.”

Patrick further attributed their lasting friendship to similar values.

“He’s kind of like me: He’s friends with all his boys he grew up with [and] I’m friends with all my boys I grew up with,” he added. “We’ve all kind of become just one big friend group. I go on golf trips with some of his buddies without Travis there. I mean it’s just that type of group. It’s just that type of group that we got going and I’m like keepin’ him around for a couple more years, for sure.”

Despite Patrick being unable to hit the club with Kelce, their bond has endured and extended to their families. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, also played pro football until his March retirement from the Eagles. Even though Jason, 36, has three kids with wife Kylie Kelce, he can still hold his own on the dance floor, unlike Patrick.

“Jason has kids too and so he has to pick and choose, but when he chooses, yeah, he can go [hard],” Patrick joked. “It’s got to be something in, like, their blood or something like that.”

After Patrick and Travis helped the Chiefs win their second consecutive Super Bowl in February, the squad hit a Las Vegas nightclub to celebrate. Jason even sported a full-face wrestling mask to Patrick’s surprise.

“Where did that come from?” Patrick wondered to podcast host Paul. “I was with him the entire time and, all of a sudden, I turned around and he had this mask on and he didn’t care about anything else going on. He was just in a corner by himself just head-banging.”

The crew was joined by Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at the Super Bowl afterparty, who uploaded a TikTok video of the festivities later that night. (Travis has been dating Swift, 34, since summer 2023.)

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” she captioned her post, sharing footage of Travis and her folks in the venue.

Patrick and his wife have since become tight with Swift since she joined their inner circle.

“Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long,” Patrick gushed in a TIME profile, which was published last month. “Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks.”

In between Swift’s professional commitments and Eras Tour dates, she’s been spending time with Travis and attended several of his 2023-2024 season games. Now that the Chiefs are in their offseason, Swift and Kelce have jetted around the country. Us Weekly further confirmed that they plan to join Patrick and Brittany at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami on Saturday, May 4.