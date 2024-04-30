Start your engines racing fans because the F1 Miami Grand Prix is about to be a special date night for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs player are set to join Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at the event this weekend, a source confirmed to Us Weekly.

Both Kelce, 34, and Patrick, 28, are investors in the Alpine F1 team, which has a long sporting link with Miami. Golf star Rory McIlroy and actor Ryan Reynolds are also investors, but it’s unclear if they will be in attendance.

This weekend’s events – held at Hard Rock Stadium – come in the middle of the NFL offseason and during a pause in Swift’s Eras Tour.

During their time off, Swift, 34, and Kelce have been able to spend quality time together, including a private getaway to the Bahamas and a trip to the Coachella Music Festival.

Most recently, the couple, traveled to Las Vegas to show their support for Patrick’s charity event. While attending the 15 and the Mahomies Vegas Golf Classic on April 27, Kelce offered four tickets to one of Swift’s upcoming Eras tour dates during the live auction.

After a fierce bidding war, the tickets ended up selling for $80,000 with proceeds benefiting Patrick’s nonprofit.

Swift and Kelce started their love story last summer. Since then, the “Karma” singer has been to 13 Kansas City Chiefs games and developed a bond with Brittany, 28.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2023. “They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time. Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet and down to earth and they get along really great.”

As for Kelce, he’s taken on the role of MVP cheerleader for Swift as he attended several of her international Eras Tour dates shortly after winning the Super Bowl in February.

After the pair “deepened their bond” during “all the time they’ve spent together recently,” a second insider told Us that resuming Swift’s world tour in May will be bittersweet.

“It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging. She’ll be sad,” the source explained. “They support and respect [each other]. They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is.”