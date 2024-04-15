Every new angle of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s Coachella date night has Us rooting even harder for their romance.

The couple were spotted getting cozy in the crowd at DJ Dom Dolla‘s festival set on Saturday, April 13. In a TikTok video uploaded by a fan, Kelce, 34, sweetly lifted Swift, also 34, into the air as they stood by the stage with Ice Spice. Swift clutched a drink in her hand as she looked around.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the adorable moment. “I just imagine her being like, ‘I wish I could see the crowd…’ and him being like, ‘bet.’ 😭😂,” read one fan’s comment. Another joked that Kelce picked up Swift “like a cat.”

A third user wrote, “Imagine you’re like ten rows back watching dom dolla and all of a sudden you’re making eye contact with Taylor swift lolol.”

The same clip made its way to X, where one user quipped, “Travis Kelce carrying the whole music industry.”

Another fan marveled, “I cannot get over her being 5’11 and being lifted up like that! She felt short for a minute lol.”

Before jumping into the Dom Dolla pit, Kelce and Swift were spotted backstage on Saturday watching Jack Antonoff and his band Bleachers. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set,” an onlooker exclusively told Us Weekly. “[It] looked like they were having the best time and very much in love.”

The twosome stepped out in style for the music festival, with Swift repping a “New Heights” hat and a miniskirt. Kelce opted for sunglasses, an oversized flannel shirt and a Happy Gilmore baseball cap.

Kelce and Swift, who have been dating since last summer, also cheered on Ice Spice, 24, during her set. Swift got a shout-out from the rapper as she performed a remixed version of their “Karma” collaboration. The couple danced in the crowd with Sabrina Carpenter and her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

A source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Swift and Kelce were “renting a house in the area” for the music festival, which coincides with a break in both of their busy schedules. Kelce has been filming a new show titled Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity during the NFL offseason while Swift returns to her international Eras Tour next month.

“Taylor is very excited about the opportunities Travis is getting and fully supports him,” a separate insider told Us. “[But] she wants him to be conscious of his schedule. The only issue is making sure they can see each other.”

The couple have been soaking up every moment together, and Kelce is even looking forward to supporting his girlfriend overseas. “Man, I’ll tell you what. The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up,” he gushed to Entertainment Tonight on April 2. “I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing all the way up.”

When asked how he and Swift have balanced their relationship with their work lives, Kelce explained, “I think we’re both very career-driven. I think we both love what we do. Any chance that I can show my support to her, knowing that she’s shown me all the support in the world throughout the season.”

He added, “It’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay.”