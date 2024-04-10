Celebrities on Their Favorite Taylor Swift Era or Song

While Taylor Swift has always been a mastermind when it comes to songwriting, there are certain tracks — and eras — that hold a special place in some celebrities’ hearts.

For Ryan Gosling, there’s one particular tune that he’ll always leave a blank space for in his music library. “‘All Too Well’ right now has a soft spot in my heart,” he told Fandango in April 2024.

Members of Swift’s inner circle have also weighed in on their No. 1 song, with Selena Gomez revealing her go-to track is “Wildest Dreams.” She told SiriusXM Hits 1 in January 2024, “It’s one of my favorites that no matter when it comes on, I will just blast it in any mood I’m in.”

For some celebrities, it’s hard to narrow down Swift’s extensive music portfolio to just one song.

Travis Kelce, who began dating the pop star during summer 2023, couldn’t help but gush over her full catalog. “That’s my everyday playlist, not just my game day,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April 2024.

Scroll down for more celebrities who’ve revealed their favorite Swift era or song:

Ryan Gosling

Emily Blunt

Blunt told Fandango in April 2024 that “Cruel Summer” is “pretty up there for me.”

Travis Kelce

While not naming a personal favorite, he told Entertainment Tonight in April 2024 that Swift’s music is his “everyday playlist, not just my game day.”

Months before, Kelce admitted during a press conference that he loved “Anti-Hero” because he hears it “every single day.” The football player has also been seen getting extra animated during the 1989 songs at the Eras Tour.

Paul Rudd

“I really like ‘Mastermind,’ I sing a lot of that one,” Rudd told MTV News in March 2024. “‘Cruel Summer,’ sure, like everybody else, right? ‘The Archer,’ maybe? ‘August,’ maybe? I’m just going through the A’s, now.”

Mariska Hargitay

Hargitay told People her favorite track of Swift’s is “The Man,” gushing, “I love this song!”

“I love Taylor Swift so much,” she told the outlet in January 2024. “I love what she stands for. I love her music. It’s been an anthem for all ages. I think she is a magnificent creature on this planet and such an important cultural soul.”

Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building star revealed her favorite track of Swift’s is “Wildest Dreams.”

“I think this is one of her, if not, I mean I guess I shouldn’t say this, but I do think it’s one of her best songs,” Gomez explained in January 2024 on Sirius XM Hits 1. “It’s incredibly well done. The lyrics, everything. Just the melodies—it’s one of my favorites that no matter when it comes on, I will just blast it in any mood I’m in.”

Charity Lawson

The former Bachelorette had difficulty choosing an all-time favorite track but named a few that she appreciates. “She has so many. ‘Lavender Haze’ is one that I recently loved, that’s from her most recent album. And then ‘Cruel Summer.’ But my classic one when she was super young, was ‘Love Story.’ I feel like that’s kind of me now,” Lawson told Parade in November 2023.

Taylor Lautner

Fans may be surprised to learn that Lautner’s favorite track is not “Back to December,” despite the tune being rumored to be about his romance with Swift. Instead, Lautner revealed during a July 2023 episode of “The Squeeze” podcast that his top song is “I Can See You.”

Sophie Turner

“My favorite Taylor Swift album [is] 1989, hands down. … [It’s] literally one of my favorite albums of all time,” Turner revealed during a TikTok live in August 2022 with Joe Jonas, who added, “1989 is a great album.”

Priyanka Chopra

Chopra revealed her favorite song is “I Knew You Were Trouble” — which she proceeded to sing during an interview with Vogue in May 2017.