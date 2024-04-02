Travis Kelce says he’s “oozing life” following his Bahamas vacation with girlfriend Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” the tight end, 34, told People in an interview published on Tuesday, April 2. “I’m a guy that — some people say is glass half full, half empty — and my glass is all the way full. It’s all the way full.”

The athlete explained that the opportunities have felt endless since winning a Super Bowl in February. (Super Bowl LVIII marked Kelce’s third Super Bowl win with the Chiefs in the past five years.)

“It’s just so much fun,” Kelce gushed about the career opportunities he’s received. “I’ve just been going through all these open doors, experiencing life and just appreciating the people that have got me here and also staying high and meeting new faces.”

In addition to professional success, Kelce’s personal life has been his wildest dream come true thanks to his relationship with Swift, 34. The pair were spotted on a beachy getaway in the Bahamas in March.

Kelce and Swift have since been spending quality time together in Los Angeles, and the football star admitted his offseason has been jam-packed.

“It doesn’t feel like there’s much chill in my life,” Kelce told People. “Everything seems to be full throttle and just moving at the speed of light, and that’s how I kind of like it.”

Luckily, Kelce enjoys having his life set at an “up pace.”

“I like to have just exciting things going on,” he continued. “And sure enough, I’m out here in the entertainment world trying to dabble into that before I get back locked in on football and knowing that that’s going to be my focus until I’m done playing … But to dabble around in the entertainment space is something that I’m really interested in.”

While Kelce is booked and busy, he’s been sure to enjoy the downtime with Swift before she returns overseas for the international leg of her Eras Tour beginning in May.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly last month that the couple needed “a break from the buzz of their careers” and are spending “quality time together and with friends and family.”

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” the insider said. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”