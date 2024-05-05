Lando Norris has been behind the wheel for years before he became a Formula 1 champion.

Norris scored big in May 2024 at Miami Grand Prix when he took home the coveted title after more than 100 races. “Woo!” he shouted. “I love you all … We did it!”

Before his win in Miami, Norris held the record for the most times on the podium in F1 — a whopping 15 — without a race win.

Norris, who began club level karting in 2008, was the youngest ever British Formula 1 driver when he hit the track at the 2019 Australian GP at age 19. He’s also added several other records to his resume, including becoming the youngest World Championship winner at the CIK-FIA KF World Championships in 2014.

In September 2018, he was announced as a driver for McLaren in the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship. Three years later, he signed a new contract with McLaren through at least 2025.

Keep scrolling to get to know Norris:

Where Is Lando Norris From?

Norris, who was born in November 1999, hails from Bristol, England. He is the second child of parents Adam and Cisca, who also share older son Oliver and younger daughters Flo and Cisca.

When Did Lando Norris Get His Start?

Norris began club level karting in 2008. “His potential was clear for all to see and his enjoyment at getting behind the wheel was the catalyst for what was to come,” his website reads.

Who Is Lando Norris’ Role Model?

After Gil de Ferran died in December 2023, Norris paid tribute to the 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner.

“We lost someone really special to us at the end of last year, he was a dear friend of mine and he’d been with me pretty much since I came into Formula 1,” Norris wrote via Instagram. “Someone who I not only had many laughs and great times with, but someone who helped me out on and off the track whenever I needed it.”

Alongside the message, Norris shared a helmet with de Ferran’s name. “This is the design he won the Indy 500 with, and I’ll be wearing it today as my little way to say thank you for everything and to let him know we’re thinking of him and he’s still very much part of McLaren,” he wrote. “I hope you like it. This one is for you Gil ❤️.”

When Norris won the Formula 1 Grand Prix in May 2024, he wrote in a joint Instagram post with McLaren, “We did it. 🏆 And we did it for you, Gil. 🧡.”

How Many Races Has Lando Norris Competed In?

In October 2023, Norris celebrated a big milestone. “100 races, 100 stickers. Here’s to the next 100,” he wrote via Instagram, alongside a pic of him blowing out a candle on top of his helmet. His win at the Miami Grand Prix in 2024 marked his 110th race.

What Other Sports Does Lando Norris Enjoy?

Norris was all smiles as he attended the October 2023 Ryder Cup, a golf competition, in Italy. “My first ever Ryder Cup all thanks to @hilton. what a weekend and even better seeing Europe take the w,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. He also supports sister Flo, who is a champion equestrian.