Many stars have zoomed to Miami to catch the Formula 1 Grand Prix race, including Camila Cabello, Odell Beckham Jr. and more.

Cabello, 27, stepped out in style at the qualifying round on Saturday, May 4, rocking a strapless, beige minidress and a pair of knee-high boots made out of sweatpants material. The pop star wore her recently bleached hair down and straight.

The grand prix takes place on Sunday, May 5, at the Miami International Autodrome, which was built on the grounds of the city’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Beckham Jr., 31, was ready to share his support on Saturday. “Let it begin … thank you GO,” the football wide receiver captioned a pic of the Hard Rock Stadium.

On Sunday, Beckham Jr. — who is reportedly in talks to join Miami’s Dolphins team for the 2024-2025 season at the Hard Rock — was spotted in the F1 crowd with actress Keke Palmer. As the pair mingled, he held a miniature football in the Dolphins team colors.

