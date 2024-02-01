Camila Cabello is newly blonde.
Cabello, 26, showed off the transformation via Instagram on Thursday, February 1, as she teased new music. In the montage of clips, she rocked wet platinum locks — a drastic change from her signature brunette mane. Cabello pushed her tresses around while showing her dark roots and bangs, which were cut below her eyebrows.
For glam, Cabello donned black eyeliner, wispy lashes and lined lips. She complemented the look with a white T-shirt and black pants.
“It’s time >:),” Cabello captioned the post, seemingly teasing new music that played in the background of the video.
Celebrity friends including Issa Rae, Rupi Kaur and David Grutman praised the singer’s new ‘do in her comments section.
“I know that’s right!” wrote Rae, 39, as Kaur, 31, gushed, “It’s just ♥️♥️♥️🥹!!!!!!” Grutman, 49, meanwhile commented, “Finally let the blonde out of the bag.”
Cabello previously teased new music via Instagram on Wednesday, January 31. In the pics, she leaned against a mixing console in a studio and worked on an iPad.
The “My Oh My” singer is no stranger to switching up her look and often bases her hairstyles on her moods.
“My hair varies depending on how I feel or what person or personality traits I want to embody,” she told Cosmopolitan UK in October 2023, explaining, “When I dyed my hair black, I was just ready for a little demon energy but before, it was a honey color, so was very sweet.”
Cabello also toyed around with the idea of going blonde.
“I think the first time I dyed my hair was maybe a year and a half ago now, and it’s like a sickness. I think, do I want to cut it? I would love to go blonde but would it ruin my hair?” she told Cosmo.
After pushing through reservations of damaging her tresses, the “Havana” singer went on to experiment with honey blonde highlights and curtain bangs before dying her hair black.
Cabello has also rocked multiple hairstyles, including extensions, a choppy wolf cut, a lob and more.