My oh my! Camila Cabello turned heads at the 2023 Grammys.

The “Havana” singer, 25, strutted her stuff on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, wearing a sexy number from PatBo. The ensemble included a dainty bralette made of pearls teamed with a high-waisted black skirt that clung to her curves. Cabello complemented the garb with an effortless ‘do that gave Us major hair inspiration.

The L’Oréal Paris spokesmodel tapped hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos for the big night, who transformed her brunette tresses into loose, distressed waves using hair extensions from Great Lengths.

“She wanted to keep her glam very natural and effortless, so for the hair we kept her shag and I gave her a rock n’ roll twist,” Giannetos told Us Weekly exclusively.

The beauty guru explained that the tape-ins provided Cabello with “some extra body” and helped “hold the look the entire night.”

In addition to creating a bouncy coiffure, Giannetos produced a golden chestnut hue using different shades, including Great Lengths Natural (rich chocolate), 1B Ombré (ombre bronde) and 5 Natural (hazelnut brown). He also applied colors 8 Natural (honey blonde) and more 5 Natural to manufacture “dimension and contrast.”

Afterward, the style expert “razored” the strands “for the perfect blend with Camila’s natural hair.” To finish, Giannetos “sprayed every section with hairspray to hold the bend and add some extra texture.”

The process took about two hours and will last four to six weeks. The extensions can even be re-used up to three times. Additionally, Great Lengths are ideal as they require “very little maintenance” and “protect the hair from breakage,” Giannetos told Us.

At the Sunday soirée, Cabello was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her track “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran. The pair lost to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy.” The victory made Petras, 30, the first transgender Grammy winner.

Cabello gushed over the night via Instagram, writing: “Congrats to all the nominees and winners tonight, that room is so full of people who inspire me.”

She continued: “It’s an honor to be nominated with u and also lose in front of Beyoncé with u, but seriously I’m so proud of us and adore u Ed + rickyreed.”

Beyoncé became the most-awarded artist in Grammys history when she won her 32nd trophy, taking home the Best Dance/Electornic Album for Renaissance. The category’s other nominees included Bonobo, Diplo, Odesza and Rüfüs du Sol.