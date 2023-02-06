Cancel OK
The Behind-the-Scenes Details of Lizzo’s 2023 Grammys Curly Hairstyle

Lizzo at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards Broadimage/Shutterstock

Good as hell! Lizzo hit the red carpet at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5 in an internet-breaking look from head-to-toe.

The “It’s About Damn Time” singer, 34, rocked a custom Dolce & Gabbana outfit including a scarlet hooded cape strewn with red roses over a tomato-red top and skirt. Glamorous, wet-look side-swept curls completed the dreamy look, with a single lock cascading down the forehead.

“Creating this look for Lizzo was a love affair,” longtime hairstylist Shelby Swain (the duo has collaborated for six years!) tells Us. “I wanted to create a romantic, elegant hairstyle that complimented her bold beauty.”

While the duo got ready on site at the venue, snacking on Skinnypop and guzzling Gatorade, they grooved to tunes. “Sometimes we listen to one of Lizzo’s songs, but most consistently we let Beyoncé get us ready,” she reveals.

The uniquely fierce red carpet style, inspired by “the beauty and intricate bold details of the flowers and dress,” says the hair pro, took about an hour and a half to do.

Lizzo Hair exclusive
Courtesy of Alexx Mayo

First step: Swain set the foundation for the style with the shampoo, conditioner and styling oil from Sebastian’s Dark Oil line. The products “infuse nutrients” and help “create movement while maintaining luster.”

She then bolstered locks with a dollop of Sebastian’s Professional Mousse Forte and straightened with the Harry Josh Pro Tools 1 ½” Straightener. To “began the process of creating perfectly sculpted body waves,” the hair guru “used heat and product to create free flowing shape,” then added definition with the Harry Josh Pro Tools Wand Curler.

The finishing touch? “I placed the sweet finishing curl and completed the look with Sebastian Professional Shaper hairspray,” she says. A spritz of Sebastian Shaper Plus hairspray (“a workhorse of  perfection,” according to the pro) helped lock out humidity and a final sweep of the Harry Josh Pro Tools Needle Nose Flat Iron sealed ends.

Of course, the “Juice” songstress’ makeup was breathtaking, too! Glam squad pro Alexx Mayo chose “flushed, diffused cherry cheeks” to heighten the power ethereal vibe. He used Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Dream Pop, placing the color “on top of the high planes of the face, brushing into the eye for an extra pop,” he reveals.

A look to be loved, indeed!

