Ladies and gentlemen, Sam Smith! The hitmaker commanded attention at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in an all-red look.

The “Like I Can” artist, 30, graced the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, in a dramatic robe by Valentino. The floor-length garb featured balloon sleeves and a billowing design at the neck. Smith paired the ensemble with latex gloves and a sparkling cane. The “Lay Me Down” singer accessorized with pearl-dropping earrings and a towering top hat that was completed with a lace veil.

Underneath the vibrant fascinator, Smith’s platinum crown was styled in a ’90s-inspired “punk rock look,” according to their hairstylist Sienree Du. To bring the look to life, Du used Kevin Murphy’s Shimmer Me Blonde shine treatment combined with the brand’s Staying Alive product and Rough Rider styling clay. Smith’s hair was finished with the Super Goo sculpting gel and Session Spray to keep everything firm and in place.

“We wanted to go for an ‘I don’t care’ punk rock vibe for hair for Sam’s performance,” Du said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Sam was dressed in custom Valentino and we wanted to keep the hair disheveled to create contrast since all of the pieces were so perfect.”

Smith also sported dewy glam, with Du adding: “We kept it simple and focused on plumping and hydrating the skin for makeup prep.”

On the carpet, the “Fire on Fire” artist posed with their “Unholy” collaborator, Kim Petras. The duo took home Best Group Performance for the track at the Sunday soirée. The Germany native, 30, matched Smith in a red mini dress that was designed with a bubble skirt. She accessorized with a cascading veil, a massive pendant necklace and rosy pointed-toe pumps.

Petras gushed about Smith ahead of the Grammys in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, noting: “Sam is one of the sweetest people I’ve personally ever met. I just love self-expression.”

Smith and Petras are among the many artists who are set to take the stage at the 2023 awards show. Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton, DJ Khaled and Luke Combs will also belt out their greatest hits.

Trevor Noah returned as the evening’s host after running the celebration in both 2022 and 2021. “One of my favorite things about the Grammys as a whole is it is one of the few places where you get to experience artists in their rawest element, which is performing their music live,” he told Billboard months before Sunday’s show.

