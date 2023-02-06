Jaylor in the building! Big Brother alums Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

The couple — who confirmed their relationship in November 2022 — both wore black for the Sunday, February 5, awards show. Taylor, 28, stunned in a short AKIRA dress with a matching clutch and leather gloves. Joseph, 25, for his part, rocked a blazer with no shirt underneath.

The pair were fan-favorites on season 24 of the CBS reality show, which the personal stylist went on to win, along with the America’s Favorite Houseguest distinction. Throughout the season — which premiered in July 2022 — Taylor and the lawyer sparked showmance speculation due to their flirty banter and close friendship.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

While the reality stars did not get together in the house, they did acknowledge their connection after exiting the game and even spent some quality time together before heading home. The TV personalities sat down with Us Weekly in September to chat about their game and plans for the future.

“There was just something really warm and inviting about Joseph,” the Michigan native exclusively told Us at the time, recalling how she was mistreated by several castmates. “It was really hard that first few weeks of the house. I could not walk to a room without people just stopping a conversation, changing a conversation. I felt like my fate was sealed every single day and my best friend was my bed. And I’m an introvert on top of all of that.”

Taylor continued: “But Joseph, no matter whether I was forced or needed to be in a corner, you would always just check on me and be like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ And for someone to even care or feign like they could care, even a pinky amount about how I was doing, it was very, very difficult in that house. And Joseph was willing to be a friend to someone that everyone was painting out to be the most disgusting villain.”

Even though the former pageant queen claimed the $750,000 prize in the end, Taylor’s journey on the reality show was not an easy one — but Joseph always had her back.

“I was trying to let her know in some aspect, just please stay hopeful. Keep your hopes up,” the Florida native told Us. “For me personally, I think Taylor’s hilarious. She is an introvert and so she does like to be alone, but when she would come out of her shell here and there, I was like, ‘OK, you can’t be funny and run away. I love to laugh so get back here.’ For me, it was definitely humor. I can definitely come off, like, I love to joke. Sometimes I have to just step back, let people have their space. So that was like a fine balance. I was trying to navigate with her initially because I wasn’t too sure. We’re all strangers still trying to get to know each other.”

Taylor shared that she didn’t want to “jump into a relationship” right after exiting the show and wanted to work on “exploring their connection.”

“So, we’re having fun,” she said. “We’re making sure we’re taking care of ourselves, but yeah, I’m not gonna let go of Joseph anytime soon.”

Since going public with their romance almost three months ago, the lovebirds have shared frequent glimpses of their relationship via social media.

“Sea you son, babe,” Taylor captioned an Instagram snap of her and her beau hugging in the ocean earlier this month.