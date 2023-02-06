They came, they saw, they slayed. Music’s leading ladies dressed to impress at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

While Hollywood’s hottest hitmakers dazzled Us with their impeccable gowns, suits, jumpsuits and more at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, a handful stood out among the rest.

After basking in the fashionable bliss, Us Weekly’s Stylish named Cardi B, Lizzo, Anitta, Doja Cat and Taylor Swift as this year’s best dressed stars.

To see their looks, press “play” on the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on our favorite garbs of the night!

5) Swift

The “All Too Well” singer, 33, graced the red carpet soirée in a two-piece set by Roberto Cavalli. The ensemble included deep blue crop top that was covered in shimmering beads — presumably a nod to her Midnights album cover. The piece was paired with a coordinating maxi skirt that hugged Swift’s figure. The Pennsylvania native added even more sparkle with dangling Lorraine Schwartz purple sapphire and diamond earrings earrings and cobalt eyeshadow. Swift completed the look with her signature red lip.

4) Doja

The “Rules” artist, 27, channeled The Matrix in a latex gown by Versace. The sexy floor-length number featured a waist-cinching silhouette, a one-shoulder construction and a cascading train. Doja paired the design with matching gloves and chunky black hoops. For glam, the California native debuted a pixie cut, which perfectly complemented her dramatic makeup. Doja donned a climatic cat-eye and silver eyeshadow at the corners of her lids.

Ernesto Casillas used all Charlotte Tilbury products to bring the beat to life, applying the label’s Hollywood Flawless Filter in 5.5, Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Peach, Luxury Palette in The Rock Chick and Colour Chameleon in Smokey Emerald. “I was inspired by the industrial warm tones of Doja’s dress and decided to play the eyes up with shimmering, contrasting colors,” Casillas told Us in a statement.

3) Anitta

The “Envolver” songstress, 29, tapped Versace for the big night. Her strapless leather number featured dainty cutouts that were covered with sexy mesh fabric. The bottom of the garb was transformed into ruffled skirt, equipped with layers of contrasting fabric. The Brazil native teamed the vintage ensemble with a warm look and a smokey eye. She had her rosy tresses styled straight down her back.

2) Lizzo

The “Truth Hurts” singer, 34, looked like a floral dream in Dolce & Gabbana. Her getup included two outfits in one, so it was a no brainer that she’d be included on this list. When she stepped onto the carpet, Lizzo appeared in a rose-adorned cape that covered her head. As she posed for photos, the Michigan native opened the rope to reveal a sultry orange corset dress that was made with sheer fabric.

1) Cardi B

The “Up” rapper, 30, dropped jaws in an azure masterpiece by Gaurav Gupta Couture. The gown made Cardi look like a walking work of art as it featured a sculpture-like design with a plunging neckline and an open bodice. The whimsical fabric clung to her curves and looped over her head and arms. The “I Like It” artist teamed the garment with fierce makeup that included a glossy lined lip.