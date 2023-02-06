A beauty in blue! Cardi B brought heat to the 2023 Grammys.

The “WAP” rapper, 30, arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, rocking a jaw-dropping look. She sported an azure Gaurav Gupta Couture gown featuring a plunging neckline, asymmetrical cutouts on her side, a dramatic train cascading behind her and 3-D details protruding off her shoulders. The sheer fabric gracefully wrapped around her hips and looped over her head and arms. To give the getup a bit of sparkle and shine, the “Money” singer wore diamond earrings that dangled past her chin.

For glam, the New York native donned a dewy face, neutral eyeshadows and vibrant sapphire eyeliner. To spice it up even more, she wore long false eyelashes and glossy lips. The “Bodak Yellow” singer’s brunette locks were parted down the middle and slicked back in a ponytail. Her skin glowed all night after celebrity makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl used SOL By Jergens Sunless Tanning Water Mousse in the shade Deep.

When it comes to extraordinary dresses at the Grammys, Cardi B is always on the best dressed list. One of her most talked about getups came at the 2019 Awards Show. The “Throu Your Phone” artist sported a Mugler gown, with an oyster shell design. The shell extended off of her hips, making the “I Do” singer look like the pearl of the dress with a nude sparkly top.

For glam, the “Get Up 10” rapper wore pearls wrapped around her waist as well as a beaded choker. She donned a matte face, vibrant pink eyeshadows and peachy lips. Her tresses were twisted into a tall updo which was also wrapped in pearls.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The “Please Me” singer won her first Grammy in 2019 for Best Rap Album for her album Invasion of Privacy, which was released in April 2018.

The 65th Annual Awards show featured a slew of A-list performers including Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige and more. Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is emcee-ing the soirée for his third year in a row.

Noah, 39, opened up to Essence Magazine in January 2023 about hosting the awards show again. “I’m really grateful to be doing this for a third time. You don’t expect to do the Grammys once, and you don’t expect for them to call you back twice,” he gushed. The comedian continued, “this year’s going to be a huge celebration.”