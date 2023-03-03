My Oh My! Camila Cabello’s fashion sense is just as stellar as her songs.

The “Havana” singer first wiggled her way into our hearts in 2012, when she was just 15-years-old auditioning for the X-Factor. She was then placed into a girl group, Fifth Harmony, with other artists including Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane. Four years later, in 2016, Cabello made the decision to leave the group and focus on her solo career. From dancing on the stage in lace corsets and fringe skirts to posing on the red carpet, Cabello always has chic looks.

One of the “Señorita” singer’s most standout numbers came at the February 2023 Grammys. For music’s biggest night, the “Worth It” artist sported a PatBo gown featuring a bra top and black skirt finished with a thigh-high slit. The bra was made out of pearls, with cutouts on Cabello’s bust. The beaded top was finished with two white flowers in the center of it. She teamed the look up with her bangs gorgeously swept across her forehead, a sultry blowout, winged eyeliner and pearl earrings.

Another daring look the Latin Grammy Award winner donned was at the 2021 Met Gala. The Cuba native rocked a Michael Kors two-piece for the soirée. The purple crop top included a scoop neck, spaghetti strap and lots of glitter. The matching skirt was finished with a twist-knot at her hips and long feathered train.

For glam that night, Cabello styled her brunette locks in waves, which cascaded down to her waist. The “Never Be The Same” musician added even more drama to the look with an extravagant makeup look. A deep purple shade was blended out to her eyebrows, and on her lid was a shimmery hue, finished with flirty eyelashes and a violet pigment on her waterline.

For the December 2022 L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration in Los Angeles, Cabello traded in her signature gowns and sported a suit instead. The Rob Zangardi outfit was just as sexy as her red carpet style and featured cutouts lining her sleeves and pants. The silky material was hooked together with dainty gold rings, and the “Mi Persona Favorita” artist brought more heat to the getup by going shirtless underneath the jacket.

We’re taking a look back at Camila Cabello’s best style moments — from daring silhouettes to leather dresses.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more: