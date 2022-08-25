Laughing it off! Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane reacted to a viral video poking fun at the girl group’s style over the years.

“Hurt with the throwback, but very much valid,” the 25-year-old California native captioned a Wednesday, August 24, TikTok of her watching another user drag her past fashion choices.

The “Bottled Up” singer covered her face in embarrassment, laughed and made a thumbs down gesture throughout the video. At one point, the original clip singled her out specifically.

“Out of all of them, it feels like Dinah was the one that was always left out of the group chat. Her and Ally [Brooke] were always [wearing] my least favorite dresses of the group, but Dinah’s outfits specifically were the most consistently off,” TikTok user Olivia Layne claimed. Jane laughed at the callout and mimed celebrating the distinction.

Fifth Harmony — originally comprised of Jane, Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui and Camilla Cabello — formed in 2012 during the second season of The X Factor. Cabello, 25, left the group in December 2016. After the “Havana” singer made the decision to go solo, her bandmates claimed she hadn’t informed them in person.

“After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well,” the four remaining members wrote in a statement via Twitter at the time. The foursome announced they were taking an indefinite hiatus in March 2018.

“After six years going hard, nonstop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors. We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find out footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family,” they explained in a statement.

Cabello referenced her departure from the group in her April 2022 single, “Psychofreak,” singing, “I don’t blame the girls for how it went down.” In a conversation with Reuters ahead of the release, she said the song is “basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry.”

The “Don’t Go Yet” singer added that she had come to be “in a really good place” with her former bandmates. “We have been supportive of each other through, like, DMs and stuff.