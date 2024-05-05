Jason Tartick and his new girlfriend, Kat Stickler, have taken their romance to the red carpet.

Tartick, 35, and Stickler made their public debut at the American Express Presents Carbone Beach bash in Miami on Saturday, May 4. The couple cuddled for the camera as Tartick wrapped his arms around Stickler’s waist.

Tartick looked casually chic in a suede, olive jacket while the TikTok personality opted for a white two-piece at the party, held during the F1 Grand Prix weekend.

The Bachelorette alum also hit up other F1 events with his celebrity friends.

“Hell of an F1 day,” Tartick wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, sharing a selfie with Bachelor Nation’s Joe Amabile and NFL star Saquon Barkley. “Apparently Saquon is a card shark. We were seconds from leaving to play blackjack at Hard Rock.”

Stickler did not appear in Tartick’s social media recap of the event, but she did share her own F1 photos.

“Kat’s just excited to be here,” Stickler wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, May 5, with footage of herself running through the racetrack.

Tartick, who called off his engagement to Kaitlyn Bristowe in 2023, sparked dating speculation with Stickler earlier this year.

“Where’d you hear those rumors?” Tartick joked on an April episode of the “Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad” podcast, stressing that he is trying to keep “things a little bit more private” in his love life.

He continued at the time, “There’s a lot that comes with [dating in the public eye], good and bad. And so, the whole dating aspect, which I’m relatively new to, I’m like, ‘You know what? For right now, today, I’m gonna kind of keep things private,’ until things become [more serious]. But right now, I’m keeping things a little private. But more to come.”

Tartick did note that he first met Stickler when she appeared as a guest on his “Trading Secrets” podcast, adding, “She’s amazing, she’s very special, she’s awesome, she’s great.”

The couple then stepped out together at Tartick’s Talk Money to Me book launch and Stagecoach, both of which took place last month. During the music festival, they were even spotted packing on the PDA.

“Jason was with Kat holding hands and he was guiding her to the front of Post Malone’s stage,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly. “She had a huge smile on her face and then they kissed. They looked really cute and he was protecting her in the crowd.”