Jason Tartick seems to have a type when it comes to his love life — women adjacent to the Bachelor Nation franchise.

Last month, the former Bachelorette star interviewed now-girlfriend Kat Stickler for an episode of his “Trading Secrets” podcast, which was released on Monday, April 29. While recapping that interview in a segment that was recorded last week, Tartick revealed that Stickler was offered a chance to be the Bachelorette in 2021.

“You’ll hear me refer to the fact that she passed on The Bachelorette. Why do I say that? Because in the first intro, which we didn’t grab — we deleted that — we talked about the fact that after her divorce, she was approached or her manager was approached by The Bachelorette to consider being the lead of The Bachelorette,” Tartick told listeners. “This was news to me, I did not know that.”

He went on to explain that it was “around the 2021 timeframe,” and was something he found “pretty interesting.”

Related: Stars Who Have Dated Bachelor Nation Here for the right reasons? January Jones, Sarah Hyland, Chris Lane and more celebrities have been romantically linked to Bachelor Nation stars through the years — with some even marrying their suitor. Nick Viall made his Bachelorette debut in 2014 while competing for Andi Dorfman’s heart. He later appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season before taking […]

Stickler’s decision not to do The Bachelorette came up later in the episode.

“Was there any part of you that thought about doing it?” Tartick asked Stickler, referring to The Bachelorette. She admitted that she considered taking the gig but ultimately decided against it.

“I feel like it wasn’t really a business strategy. It was more like a life, a life strategy. I think it was just not the right time,” she explained. “My focus wasn’t dating a bunch of guys. Also, that sounds like a lot of work. That would be a lot. I know people are like, ‘That sounds awesome.’ Like, whoa, guys, and you have to make out with all those people. That’s so gross.”

Stickler went on to say that she would not have given any kisses on the first night.

“If ABC’s listening, you might have to call her and she might have to be your next Bachelorette,” Tartick joked. “Because I think the ratings would be electric.”

He went on to say that he “might submit” himself for the season if Stickler was The Bachelorette star. He doesn’t seem to need to, however, because the two appear to be more than friends already.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that Tartick and Stickler were packing on the PDA during the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in California this past weekend.

“Jason was with Kat holding hands and he was guiding her to the front of Post Malone’s stage,” the eyewitness shared on Saturday, April 27. “She had a huge smile on her face, and then they kissed.”

Related: Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

Tartick and Stickler sparked dating speculation earlier this month, but he played coy when asked about his love life by Tanya Rad on the “Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad” podcast.

“There’s a lot that comes with [dating in the public eye], good and bad,” Tartick said. “And so, the whole dating aspect, which I’m relatively new to, I’m like, ‘You know what? For right now, today, I’m gonna kind of keep things private,’ until things become [more serious]. But right now, I’m keeping things a little private. But more to come.”

Tartick was previously in a relationship with The Bachelorette season 11 lead Kaitlyn Bristowe. The duo called off their engagement last summer after four years together.