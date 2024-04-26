Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes are total couple goals.

Patrick and Brittany, both 28, posted together while walking the red carpet at the TIME 100 gala in New York City on Thursday, April 25. The duo were a perfect match in their complementary ensembles, with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback opting for a deep plum-colored suit, black shirt and no tie.

Brittany, meanwhile, stunned in a high-waisted floor-length skirt and a crystal crop top that showed over her toned abs and rib tattoo. She completed the look with shiny Kwiat jewelry, wearing her hair in a loose updo with a few curls softly framing her face.

The duo’s appearance comes just one day after Patrick, who is featured on the cover for TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list, confessed that Taylor Swift has generated more attention for himself and the Kansas City Chiefs since she began dating teammate Travis Kelce in summer 2023.

“No hate, Patrick Mahomes is unquestionably the best QB in the league and when it’s all said and done has a chance to be the GOAT … but Time Magazine cover? Taylor Swift (I hate to say it) generated more revenue/buzz for the Chiefs by sitting her ass down in the box seats,” one user wrote via Xearlier this month alongside the Chiefs quarterback’s Time cover story.

Patrick reacted to the tweet in a Wednesday, April 24, video shared by Complex. “That is true,” he quipped. “But she was, like, the Time Person of the Year a couple months before that, so it’s really cool to be on the cover of Time.”

He continued, “It does help whenever your best friend and your homie is dating the most famous woman in the world.”

Since she sparked a romance with Kelce, Swift has bonded with Patrick and his wife. She spent the majority of the 2023-2024 NFL season cheering the Chiefs on alongside Brittany, while learning what she can about football from Patrick outside the stadium.

“Even when she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together,” Mahomes explained in his TIME interview. “It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this, and this?’ She’s asking the right questions.”

When their not hanging out with the pop star, Patrick and Brittany are spending time with their two little ones: 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 16-month-old son Bronze. The pair also recently celebrated 12 years together after meeting in high school in Texas.

“Who knew 12 years later we would be where we are at!” Brittany wrote alongside a side-by-side current and throwback photo of herself and Patrick earlier this month. “This life with you🥹💕 @patrickmahomes.”

While Patrick and Brittany met as teens, they attended different colleges. Patrick headed to Texas Tech, while Brittany played soccer at the University of Texas Tyler. They tied the knot after 10 years of dating in March 2022.

“That’s when it really hit me, ‘Oh s–t, he might go play professional football,’” Brittany told Today in December 2020. “It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing.”

When the Chiefs took home their second consecutive Super Bowl in February, Brittany gushed ove her husband’s drive and talent.

“This season was a special one! This guy never stopped believing in his team … through the ups and downs and all the doubters, never once did he doubt this team,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “He is a true leader and a team player. He continued to ask himself what he could do better to lead this team to the Super Bowl. I saw so much behind the scenes that I will forever be in awe of you as a person and a football player! You, my guy, deserved this!!! I love you and am always and forever proud of you.”

Patrick, for his part, thanked his wife while accepting the Vince Lombardy Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. “It means the world that [they’re here],” he said while toasting his family of four. “Brittany is a great wife with two great kids. I can’t ask for anything better than this.”