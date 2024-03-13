Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes went all out while celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary.

Brittany, 28, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 12, to share photos with Patrick, 28, and their kids: daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 15 months. “Happy Anniversary to my forever♾️🤍,” she captioned the sweet post.

Patrick also shared highlights from their life together, writing via Instagram, “Year 2! Happy anniversary! ❤️❤️.” The couple went out later that night to enjoy champagne and dinner, which they documented on social media.

Patrick and Brittany started dating as teenagers when they met in high school. As Patrick’s professional football career reached new heights following the 2017 draft, Brittany remained by his side. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs got an even closer look when the Mahomes family participated in Netflix’s Quarterback docuseries, which premiered last summer.

“We kinda met in seventh, eighth grade,” Patrick recalled on the show about Brittany. “She was the grade above me, I was kind of the best friend, in the friend zone forever.”

The pair’s relationship shifted after Patrick gifted his now-wife a rose on Valentine’s Day. “He thought it was a joke,” Brittany added. “I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him,’ and made it really awkward ‘cause we were just friends, so that’s kind of what started it and then I thought it was cute.”

Patrick and Brittany got engaged in 2020 after eight years of dating. They exchanged vows in March 2022. In the Netflix docuseries, Patrick spoke candidly about sharing more of his life outside of football.

“Everybody sees the game days. They don’t see the day-to-day grind. They don’t see how you have to manage playing football and being a dad and being a husband,” he added. “It’s football. You’re gonna have highs. You’re gonna have the lows. You put so much into this that you want to win, you want to succeed. And you want to win that Super Bowl at the end of the year. But I have to be a dad too. I have to be a husband.”

Patrick won his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs last month, and Brittany was quick to praise her husband’s achievement.

“This season was a special one! This guy never stopped believing in his team…through the ups and downs and all the doubters, never once did he doubt this team,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “He is a true leader and a team player. He continued to ask himself what he could do better to lead this team to the Super Bowl. I saw so much behind the scenes that I will forever be in awe of you as a person and a football player! You my guy deserved this!!! I love you and am always and forever proud of you❤️.”