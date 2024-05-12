Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, knows how to make her mom’s Mother’s Day extra special.

The Kardashians star, 39, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 12, to share her breakfast, which was placed in a bowl and topped with strawberries. Pink flowers were wrapped in a pink napkin and placed alongside the meal and a hand-written card that read, “Happy Mother’s Day!”

In another snap, Kardashian showed a card complete with a cutout paper flower and a purple handle with True’s name across the top. It opened up to a message that read, “My Mother: A True Story,” which was “written and illustrated” by True.

Kardashian also snapped a pic of a bouquet of pink flowers with a note that wished her well on her day.

Kardashian welcomed True with ex Tristan Thompson in April 2018. The exes, who dated on and off between 2016 to 2021, also share son Tatum, whom they welcomed via surrogate in August 2022.

As for where she stands with Thompson, 33, now, Kardashian recently shared that the pair are in a good place. While noting that Thompson “did make mistakes” during their romance, Kardashian said she has no intention of “bashing” him.

“He’s the nicest guy and we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids,” Kardashian said on the “SHE MD” podcast earlier this month. “And we do get along so well, and I’m really grateful for that because my parents [Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian] got along so well.”

Khloé joked that there was a moment when she was unsure whether Thompson was the father of Tatum after the little one shared a striking resemblance to her brother, Rob Kardashian.

“Because he was an IVF baby or a surrogate baby, I was like, ‘Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?’” Khloé said. “I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum. He was so offended. In this family, [Rob being the father] would not surprise me, but that would be so disgusting.”

As for whether the reality star has any interest in dipping her toe back into the dating pool, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Khloé doesn’t have love on the brain right now.

“Khloé isn’t currently dating anyone, she is focused on being a mom and is very happy with that right now,” the insider said in April. “Khloé has a very small circle of friends and family and feels supported and happy, love isn’t on her mind at the moment.”