Khloé Kardashian does not have love on the brain.

“Khloé isn’t currently dating anyone, she is focused on being a mom and is very happy with that right now,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Kardashian, 39. “Khloé has a very small circle of friends and family and feels supported and happy, love isn’t on her mind at the moment.”

Kardashian shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 20 months, with ex Tristan Thompson. Kardashian and Thompson, 33, dated on and off between 2016 and 2021, splitting for good after his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols.

A source previously told Us in March 2023 that Thompson — who also shares son Prince with Jordan Craig and son Theo with Nichols — was open to rekindling his connection with Kardashian, but the reality star repeatedly shut down his attempts of getting back together. Kardashian does intend to continue amicably coparenting True and Tatum with Thompson.

“With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it’s way harder to be nice,” she told Tmrw magazine in a January profile. “It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’”

Kardashian continued at the time, “Trust me, that’s not how I feel every day. I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I’ll never regret being a nice person.”

After breaking up with Thompson, Kardashian briefly romanced a private equity investor for two months in summer 2022. Us confirmed that August that Khloé and the businessman, whom she met through sister Kim Kardashian, were no longer seeing each other as their connection “fizzled out.”

Khloé was previously married to Lamar Odom, tying the knot in September 2009 after one month of dating. They split nearly four years later in December 2013, but the proceedings were put on hold when Odom, 43, was left comatose after an overdose. Khloé served as Odom’s caretaker until he made a full recovery. The Good American designer later refiled for divorce in May 2016 and it was finalized seven months later.

With reporting by Travis Cronin