Khloé Kardashian got a little freaked out by her brother, Rob Kardashian’s resemblance to her son, Tatum.

“My son looks just like my brother, and my brother’s one of my favorite people,” Khloé, 39, who shares Tatum, 21 months, with ex Tristan Thompson, said during a Tuesday, May 7, appearance on the “SHE MD” podcast.

She continued: “My son’s a year and a half, and my son’s sarcastic, and my [late] dad [Robert Kardashian] had a really dry, silly, just crazy sense of humor. And there’s glimmers of my dad in Tatum. I’m like, this is so freaking weird.”

Tatum’s similarities to Khloé’s dad and brother were enough to make the Good American founder question her son’s paternity.

Related: Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Biggest Controversies and Scandals All the drama! Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has made headlines for the ups and downs that occurred in their personal and professional lives. Kim Kardashian‘s marriage to Kris Humphries went viral in 2011 after they called it quits 72 days after saying “I do.” Humphries filed for an annulment in November 2011, citing […]

“Because he was an IVF baby or a surrogate baby, I was like, ‘Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?’” Khloé quipped. “I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum. He was so offended. In this family, [Rob being the father] would not surprise me, but that would be so disgusting.”

Despite her conspiracy theories, Khloé, who also shares daughter True, 6, with Thompson, 33, said the NBA player “was meant to be the father of these kids” even though their romantic relationship didn’t work out.

“[He] is an incredible father. He did make mistakes, but he’s the nicest guy. And we get along so well now,” she said.

Related: Khloe Kardashian's Most Honest Quotes About Ex Tristan Thompson Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats? Khloé Kardashian has not held back when it comes to her relationship with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Two days before the reality star gave birth to daughter True in Cleveland on April 12, 2018, footage surfaced of the NBA star kissing and cozying up to […]

Khloé and Thompson dated on and off from 2016 to 2021. They split for good after news broke that Thompson fathered son Theo, now 2, with Maralee Nichols around the time that he and Khloé were expecting their second baby via surrogate. Khloé spoke candidly on Tuesday about how the paternity scandal impacted her experience with surrogacy.

“The entire pregnancy of my surrogate, I admittedly buried my head in the sand,” she said. “I was really detached. I couldn’t really face it, I very much think I was in denial that this is happening. So, I didn’t get to really attach during the pregnancy part. … I didn’t even decorate the baby’s room because I didn’t want people in my home knowing. … I was so ashamed.”

Khloé also recalled having “sensory overload” the first time she held Tatum after feeling so detached during her surrogate’s pregnancy.

Related: Khloe Kardashian's Candid Quotes About Forming a Bond With Son After Surrogacy An adjustment period. Khloé Kardashian has candidly discussed the challenges of having a child via surrogacy. The reality star became a mother for the first time when she welcomed daughter True in April 2018 with Tristan Thompson. The former couple, who began their on-again, off-again romance in 2016, expanded their family again in the aftermath […]

“I wasn’t at a ton of the doctor’s appointments while my surrogate was pregnant to protect her privacy. I didn’t want paparazzi finding out,” she explained. “I would always be on FaceTime but it’s not the same. … And so for Tatum, when [the doctor] put him on my chest to do skin to skin …. I felt like, ‘I can’t believe this is real.’”

Despite her tumultuous history with Thompson, Khloé noted that she is “really grateful” for his commitment to their kids, and didn’t want to come off like she was “bashing” him for his mistakes.

“I’ve seen some other fathers that are not great fathers, and I’m very grateful that I have one that wants to be in their lives, that’s active every single day even though he doesn’t live here full time,” she said.