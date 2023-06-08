An adjustment period. Khloé Kardashian has candidly discussed the challenges of having a child via surrogacy.

The reality star became a mother for the first time when she welcomed daughter True in April 2018 with Tristan Thompson. The former couple, who began their on-again, off-again romance in 2016, expanded their family again in the aftermath of his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols.

After Kardashian and Thompson’s son, Tatum, arrived via surrogate in July 2022, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair hadn’t rekindled their romance. (The insider also that their second child was conceived ahead of the athlete’s drama with Nichols — which resulted in son Theo’s birth in December 2021.)

The Good American cofounder later shed a light on her personal ups and downs as a mother of two.

“A surrogate process — Kim [Kardashian] knows — is very hard for me. It’s a mindf—k. It is really the weirdest thing,” Kardashian said in a May 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “[I do feel less connected]. People do say it takes a minute to feel connected but Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy.”

Kardashian elaborated on how the bond with her son didn’t feel immediate, explaining in a June 2023 episode, “When you compare it to True and him, it is a very different experience. Like the connection. With True it took me a couple of days to be like, ‘OK, this is my daughter.’ It was just days. But with him, it has taken me months. I love him and I love kids but I definitely don’t have that complete bond. So many people say it takes time.”

Earlier that year, the Strong Looks Better Naked author gushed about the quality time she has spent with her baby boy.

“He’s eight months old and he is a little chunk and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she shared during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April 2023. “He is a quiet baby. He’s a happy baby, which is amazing and my daughter was the same, so I’ve been lucky twice.”

The Hulu personality went on to say that True “loves being a big sister” to her sibling. “I was worried because I wasn’t pregnant and I didn’t know if it would be hard for her to understand,” Kardashian continued. “And it’s just crazy how resilient and instinctual children are and she’s so maternal and loving and she’s such a good big sister.”

Scroll down for Kardashian’s most candid quotes about welcoming a child via surrogacy: