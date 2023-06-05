Malika Haqq Celebrates Khloe-s Healing After Discussing Personal Challenges

Proud of her friend. Malika Haqq gushed over how much progress Khloé Kardashian has made in her personal life after their emotional conversation on The Kardashians.

Malika, 40, took to social media on Saturday, June 3, to share a sweet message, writing via Instagram, “No human has more grace with life and its challenges. Please hear me loud and clear, I will forever have your back. I will cry when you don’t. Worry when you don’t. Pray for you non stop. I love you @khloekardashian and I celebrate you and your healing 🥹🥂.”

The Sky High star included a photo of her and Khloé, 38, hugging in a season 3 episode of The Kardashians.

The Good American cofounder, for her part, replied to the show of support. “Awww Mika!!!! Stop it!!!!!! you’re gonna make me cry! I love you! I love you! Nothing and no one will take me away from you. We are together forever. Remember that! You are the most incredible human being,” Kardashian wrote in the comments section.

During the new episode of the Hulu series, which started streaming on Thursday, June 1, Malika checked in on her friend after Khloé underwent surgery to remove melanoma from her face. Malika explained to Khloé that she needed to address the challenges in her life instead of hiding her emotions.

“You have to deal with some of the traumatic stuff,” she told Khloé, before referring to her pal’s coparenting journey with ex Tristan Thompson. “I mean, maybe just being a single mom to two? Because that’s a lot.”

The TV personality, who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 10 months, with the NBA star, admitted that she didn’t always face her issues. “I can block things out and just want to laugh things off. It’s just how I cope with things. I never said it was healthy. I just said it’s how I cope with things,” she explained to the cameras.

Earlier in the season, Khloé discussed the challenges that came with welcoming her second child via surrogate. “A surrogate process — Kim [Kardashian] knows — is very hard for me. It’s a mindf—k. It is really the weirdest thing,” she said in the May episode. “[I do feel less connected]. People do say it takes a minute to feel connected but Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy.”

Khloé, who welcomed her baby boy in July 2022, recalled not feeling fully present as her family expanded.

“I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy that I didn’t digest what was happening. So I think when I went to the hospital that was the first time it really registered. It has nothing to do with the baby,” she said, referring to Tristan’s paternity scandal amid the couple’s plans to have a second child.

The Hulu personality added: “I definitely was in a state of shock from my entire experience in general. I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and I take the baby and go to another room and you are separated. It felt like such a transactional experience because it is not about him. I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. But it doesn’t mean it is bad or good. It is just very different.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.