Khloé Kardashian is in a good place with ex Tristan Thompson.

During a Tuesday, May 7, appearance on the “SHE MD” podcast, Kardashian, 39, acknowledged that Thompson, 33, “did make mistakes” during their relationship, but she has no interest in “bashing” the NBA player.

“He’s the nicest guy and we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids,” she said. “And we do get along so well, and I’m really grateful for that because my parents [Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian] got along so well.”

Kardashian shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 21 months, with Thompson. The exes dated on and off from 2016 to 2021. They split for good after news broke that Thompson fathered son Theo, now 2, with Maralee Nichols around the time that he and Kardashian were expecting their second baby via surrogate.

Thompson spoke candidly about his plans to one day discuss his indiscretions with True during a season 4 episode of The Kardashians, which aired in 2023.

“I always tell Khloé, when it comes to True and having that conversation, it’s on me to have that conversation, because Daddy failed you and Mommy … Mommy didn’t fail you,” he told Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloé has previously spoken about her decision to maintain an amicable coparenting relationship with Tristan despite their rocky history.

“With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it’s way harder to be nice,” the Good American founder told Tmrw magazine in January. “It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’”

Khloé acknowledged that she “had to learn to take control of [her] feelings” in order to make peace with Thompson, but she’s glad she did.

“There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I’ll never regret being a nice person,” she said.

While Khloé has firmly closed the door on her romantic relationship with Tristan — a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2023 that the reality star “can’t imagine” the pair getting back together — she hasn’t made any new connections either.

“Khloé isn’t currently dating anyone, she is focused on being a mom and is very happy with that right now,” a second source exclusively told Us last month. “Khloé has a very small circle of friends and family and feels supported and happy, love isn’t on her mind at the moment.”