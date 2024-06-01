Mandy Moore is no longer trying to hide her baby bump throughout her third pregnancy.

“Last night’s lewk,” Moore, 40, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, June 1. “Guess I don’t have to try to camouflage anymore.”

Moore uploaded a mirror selfie of herself cradling her baby bump. She wore a long, sleeveless leopard-print dress with coordinating black sandals. The actress styled her tresses in a wavy bob and, for glam, added a pink lip.

Moore confirmed her pregnancy one day earlier, sharing a pic of sons Gus, 3, and Ozzie, 19, months wearing shirts that read “Big” and “Middle,” respectively. (Moore shares her children with husband Taylor Goldsmith.)

“Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 31, referring to the This Is Us catchphrase. “Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister 💓💓.”

Moore starred as matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the six-season NBC series, who was the mother to “triplets” Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Rebecca’s first husband, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), coined the “Big Three” term to refer to their three children as a unit.

Moore, Brown, 48, and costar Chris Sullivan recently started a recap podcast called “That Was Us” and Moore informed both Brown and Sullivan, 43, of her pregnancy while posing for promotional photos.

“In the middle of our photo shoot, Mandy Moore tells me she’s got a new arrival,” Brown wrote via his Instagram Story on Friday. “Couldn’t have made another face if I tried! Congrats, Momma!!”

Moore and Goldsmith, 38, have been together since 2015. They tied the knot in 2018, three years before welcoming son Gus. Baby No. 2, son Ozzie, followed one year later.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom. Before bringing my two boys into the world with my love, @taylordawesgoldsmith, I was a mom to many, many cats and at times, just as many dogs (and admittedly today, I still am),” Moore wrote via Instagram in January. “But there was a time when I thought I might not be able to have kids. I remember when the doctor told me there was a slim chance of getting pregnant.”

Moore previously dealt with fertility and intrauterine issues.

“We did ovulation tests, all that stuff. I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis if it was there,” she recalled to Romper in January 2021. It was nice to have a plan and to know, ‘OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet.’”

Moore learned that she was pregnant with Gus before needing to schedule a uterine surgery.