So Cute! Mandy Moore Stars in Holiday Ad With Husband Taylor, Son Gus: Pics

Tinsel-loving trio! Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are the stars of a new holiday fashion campaign with their 18-month-old son, August.

“There aren’t many times I get to work with @taylordawesgoldsmith AND our sweet Goosey, so this campaign with @Gymboree is one for the books,” the This Is Us alum, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 7, alongside an adorable snap from the Gymboree ads. “What makes this even more special is that it was our last shoot as a family of 3 ❤️❤️❤️.”

The “Candy” songstress and the Dawes frontman, 37, announced in June that they’re expecting their second child.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start … and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” Moore wrote via Instagram at the time, referring to the series finale of This Is Us one month prior. “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!”

In her post about her Gymboree partnership, the How to Deal actress acknowledged that September is a bit early to be thinking about Christmas, but she and her family had “so much fun” working on the project. “October is basically next week, followed by Thanksgiving which kicks off the holidays!” the 47 Meters Down star wrote. “I loved getting us all dressed up and matchy.”

Chrissy Metz, who starred alongside Moore on This Is Us, was one fan of the joyful photos. “Beyond!❤️❤️❤️,” the American Horror Story alum wrote in the comments section.

Though This Is Us has won several Emmys in the past, the NBC series was notably snubbed when nominations for the 2022 awards — which air on Monday, September 12 — were announced in July. Sterling K. Brown, for his part, was vocal about asking Emmy voters to acknowledge Moore in particular for her final performance as Rebecca Pearson.

“Mandy Moore is killing the game, son,” the Black Panther star, 46, said in an Instagram video he posted in April. “She is killing the game and she deserves to be recognized.”

The Midway star, however, took it in all stride, congratulating Goldsmith and Siddhartha Khosla for their Creative Arts Emmy nod. “Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was [its] finest hour? Sure,” she wrote via Instagram in July. “But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

