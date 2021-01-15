The end of the road! Pregnant Mandy Moore shared stunning photos from her third trimester maternity shoot on Friday, January 15.

“Almost there,” the This Is Us star, 36, captioned a black-and-white photo of herself cradling her baby bump in a floral dress.

The New Hampshire native posted more outtakes on her Instagram Story, writing, “Took some photos before [baby boy Goldsmith] gets here.”

The actress debuted her budding belly in her September 2020 pregnancy reveal. Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith, pressed a hand to her stomach with a smile in the sweet shot.

The following month, the Golden Globe nominee’s costar Milo Ventimiglia exclusively told Us Weekly how their NBC show would handle Moore’s pregnancy. “I’m sure as she’s evolving in her birth, as her belly is growing, then we’ll probably be playing some of those notes up to the Big Three’s birth,” the Gilmore Girls alum, 43, said in October 2020, referencing Kate, Kendall and Randall Pearson. “As far as I understand it, Mandy’s not really showing right now, but I think … it’s gonna creep up on all of us!”

The pregnant star joked in November 2020 that her character, Rebecca Pearson, would be “carrying a lot of laundry baskets and oversize purses and God knows what.”

Moore went on to tell Hoda Kotb at the time that she was “soak[ing]” up parenting advice ahead of her son’s arrival. “Having played a sort of [the] matriarch of a family for the last five years and getting to sort of see children at various different chapters and stages, I feel like I’m as pseudo-prepared as I can be,” the Princess Diaries star said.

That same month, the “Fifteen” singer celebrated her and Goldsmith’s second wedding anniversary.

“Two years have flown by in the blink of an eye and I remain taken aback at my incredible fortune to spend the rest of my days by your side,” the A Walk to Remember star captioned a throwback photo via Instagram. “I’m not sure any declaration of love (here or otherwise) could do justice for just how I feel about you, about us … for what I get to carry around in my heart. Thank you for your grace, patience, humor, understanding and so much more. There is no one better, Taylor. Oh and I can’t wait to meet this baby boy of ours!! Happy Anniversary, my love.”

