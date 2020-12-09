Almost here! Pregnant Mandy Moore gave fans a closer look at her growing bump as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

“30 weeks with this tiny kickboxer. #grateful #dontlookatmymessybathroom,” the This Is Us actress, 36, teased in an Instagram caption on Wednesday, December 9. The mom-to-be posed for a mirror selfie in a floor-length floral dress, cradling her stomach with one hand.

She shared the same photo on her Instagram Story soon after, noting that she was getting close to the “home stretch” of her pregnancy.

The Emmy nominee confirmed in September that she and the Dawes singer, 35, have a little one on the way. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” Moore announced in an Instagram upload at the time alongside three black-and-white photos of her and Goldsmith.

Though she hasn’t shared many details of her journey to motherhood, the A Walk to Remember star recently opened up about some of her more difficult symptoms, revealing that she was “really sick” in the early months of her pregnancy.

“I was home, so … I didn’t have to miss out on work. I don’t know how women do it. I literally woke up and was sick all day long,” Moore said during a November interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, adding that she lost a significant amount of weight because she “couldn’t eat.”

Despite the ups and downs she faced at the beginning, Moore felt “very lucky” that the worst of her symptoms have subsided. “I feel much better now. I feel like I have my energy back and [am] feeling good. No complaints,” she said at the time.

The Tangled actress married Goldsmith in November 2018, two years after finalizing her divorce from singer Ryan Adams. Days before marking her second wedding anniversary with Goldsmith, Moore gushed about her expanding family at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards.

“To the love of my life, Taylor, I’m so excited to bring this baby boy into my life with you,” she said in November as she accepted the award for Drama TV Star of 2020.