The sweetest dedication. Pregnant Mandy Moore gushed over her expanding family while accepting her People’s Choice Award on Sunday, November 15.

“To the love of my life, Taylor [Goldsmith], I’m so excited to bring this baby boy into my life with you,” the This Is Us star, 36, said in her acceptance speech for the Drama TV star award. “To all of you who championed and supported our show and the Pearson family from the beginning, we truly wouldn’t be here without you.”

The actress cradled her baby bump in her black Brandon Maxwell dress, adding, “You’re part of our growing family.”

The New Hampshire native concluded by saying that she felt “humbled and honored” to receive the award from fans of the NBC show. “It’s just beyond,” Moore said.

The “When I Wasn’t Watching” singer announced in September that she and her husband, 35, have a son on the way. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” the pregnant star captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

On Friday, November 12, Moore told Hoda Kotb that she would keep her budding belly hidden on This Is Us with the help of “laundry baskets, oversized purses and God knows what [else].” She added, “I’ve also heard they can digitally change things if need be.”

The Emmy nominee’s TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia, exclusively told Us Weekly last month that Moore’s pregnancy would “creep up” on the cast and crew.

“I’m sure as she’s evolving in her birth, as her belly is growing, then we’ll probably be playing some of those notes up to the Big Three’s birth,” the Gilmore Girls alum, 43, explained in October, referencing Kate, Randall and Kevin Pearson’s characters. “As far as I understand it, Mandy’s not really showing right now.”

As far as the precautions he and the other cast members are taking while filming amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actor told Us at the time: “Mandy and I were inches away on Saturday doing a few scenes together. She’s regularly tested [and] I’m regularly tested because of the seriousness of COVID and knowing that Mandy’s pregnant. We have 150 souls on our crew and nobody wants to put them at risk. I trust Mandy and how she goes about her life away from work, and I think Mandy trusts me for how I go about my life away from work. We’re always mindful of that.”