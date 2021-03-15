Counting her blessings! Mandy Moore reflected on her “relatively easy” breast-feeding journey with son August.

“I feel — knock on wood — very lucky,” the This Is Us star, 36, recently revealed during a “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast” episode. “I think maybe because I had such a grueling labor, the gods were smiling down on me in terms of breast-feeding. … He latched immediately. I haven’t had any issues with supply.”

In fact, the actress noted that she has an “oversupply of milk.” The New Hampshire native explained, “If anything, that’s been something that I’ve been dealing with, but I’m sure it will regulate itself and be fine down the road. I have a lot of milk, so his feedings are not super long. He gets plenty in eight to 10 minutes. Sometimes he doesn’t get to go to the other side during a feeding because he gets plenty of milk. But yeah, it hasn’t been a huge issue.”

The “When I Wasn’t Watching” singer pumps “a couple of times just for relief and to help get rid of some of the supply,” she added. She stores that excess for her “very hungry, well-fed dude.”

Moore’s only other issue so far has been “newbie nipple soreness,” but she’s “building up” her tolerance. “I liken it to playing guitar where you get your calluses on your fingers,” the A Walk to Remember star explained. “You know what I mean? You get calluses on your nipples and then it doesn’t hurt as much. But he’s a great feeder, he’s a great sleeper.”

The new mom and husband Taylor Goldsmith announced last month that their little one had arrived. “Gus is here,” Moore captioned Gus’ Instagram debut. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagine.”

The reveal came five months after the Princess Diaries star announced that she was expecting their first child. “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” the then-pregnant star wrote via Instagram in September 2020.

She and the Dawes frontman, 35, started dating in 2015 and tied the knot in Los Angeles three years later.