A disappointing snub. Chrissy Metz is sharing her true feelings about This Is Us costar Mandy Moore not being nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

“I was frustrated for Mandy not being recognized when the work that she did is so unreal and when it’s so subtle and nuanced,” the actress, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 1, while promoting her partnership with Capital One Auto Navigator.

Moore, 38, played Rebecca Pearson throughout all six seasons of the drama. While different actresses played Metz’s character, Kate Pearson, the Tangled star portrayed the matriarch from her teen years until her death as an elderly woman.

“I think people don’t realize what it really takes and how many hours she would sit in the hair and makeup trailer before she even got to set. And oh — of course she was pregnant!” the Florida native added. Moore welcomed her son, Gus, in February 2021 and was in the early days of her second pregnancy when This Is Us wrapped filming in the spring.

The NBC drama only picked up one nomination for Outstanding Music and Lyrics for the song “The Forever Now,” which was cowritten by Moore’s husband,Taylor Goldsmith, and Siddhartha Khosla. Metz was grateful for the recognition but noted how it was still upsetting that other elements of the show got overlooked after its six-year run.

“When you see someone like Dan Fogelman create a show that literally has changed peoples’ lives and their hearts … to not be recognized for it is sort of frustrating,” the Breakthrough actress explained.

While the family drama did not nab a slew of nominations this year, it was previously nominated for Outstanding Drama Series four times from 2017 to 2019 and again in 2021.

“I’m so grateful that a network show was nominated [for] so many years, and we are recognized by peers and people who were also changed by the show,” Metz gushed. “I do know that there are incredible actors and incredible shows that all need to have their time in the sun and be recognized. I just felt like going out on the sixth season … I think it was a miss. I do.”

The Stay Awake performer isn’t the only member of the This Is Us cast who has expressed discontent over the awards season snub.

“Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was [its] finest hour? Sure,” Moore, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story in July following the news, pointing out creator Fogelman’s “brilliant writing for 6 seasons” and executive producer Ken Olin‘s “impeccable direction” — both of which went unrecognized by the Television Academy.

“Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew?” the How to Deal actress added. “Yeah … but nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

For Metz, the This Is Us series finale marks the end of one chapter in her career and the beginning of a new one.

“It’s uncharted territory and a new journey,” she shared with Us. “Just as when I started the show — that was uncharted territory. There’s always the thought and the feeling of uncertainty and what is it gonna look like and what is it gonna mean and how will I change for hopefully the better, right? We’re hopefully always trying to evolve.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

