“It’s bittersweet. I’m sure those last moments, everyone will be in tears,” Milo Ventimiglia, who plays patriarch Jack Pearson on the NBC drama, said during a January 2022 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “Everyone will be crying. I think we’ve already established that the audience will be crying.”

The California native’s TV daughter, Chrissy Metz, also teased that she wasn’t ready to let go of her character, Kate Pearson, and everything she’s represented to the viewers over the years.

“I think what I will miss most about Kate is that, like, I think so many people — not even just women — relate to her and her walking imperfectly through her trials and tribulations, and all the shame and guilt that she’s carried for so long,” the Florida native exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022. “And it’s really sort of like a torch that she’s carrying and I think … that’s a really special thing, to meet people that I’ve never met before and be able to cry in bathrooms with them about what they’re going through.”

Us confirmed in May 2021 that the popular family drama would end its run after its sixth season.

“We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future,” show creator Dan Fogelman previously told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is.”

The award-winning series, which premiered in September 2016, follows the lives of the Pearson family across multiple timelines as the “Big Three” siblings (played by Metz, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown, respectively) grow up alongside their parents (portrayed by Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore). The show also stars Susan Kelechi Watson, Jon Huertas and Chris Sullivan.

Since the announcement of the final season, the cast has been emotionally preparing to say goodbye to their characters, costars and show.

“Season 6 coming to you January 4th. Man, I LOVE this family and savoring all of these moments together as we begin our journey to the finish line,” Moore wrote via Instagram in December 2021.

