Falling in love in Hollywood! While Margaret Qualley has made a name for herself as an accomplished actress, her dating history also made headlines through the years.

“I’ve always dreamt of getting married. There’s a girly-girl part of me that’s thought about what my wedding would be like,” the Maid star confessed to Harper’s Bazaar in September 2021. “And I’ve dreamt of having kids. I’m a real romantic in that way.”

While Qualley — who’s the daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley — has seldom addressed her romantic relationships, she has been linked to Nat Wolff, Shia LaBeouf, Pete Davidson and more.

Us Weekly broke the news in August 2019 that she was dating the Saturday Night Live star, with a source noting that “they’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him.”

Later that month, the former couple made their public debut at the Venice Film Festival premiere of her film Seberg.

“Pete and Margaret were standing and chatting [and] laughing,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “There wasn’t much PDA, but he was in a good mood and the two of them were joking around. Margaret walked to the other side [of baggage claim] to get her bag and Pete was waiting with an older lady. Pete was super nice and posed for a photo.”

After a whirlwind romance, Us exclusively revealed in October 2019 that the pair had gone their separate ways but remained friends. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress subsequently spent quality time with her mother in the wake of the split.

“We do a lot of yoga! And we hike, we have great, deep conversations,” MacDowell exclusively told Us that October, refusing to further comment on the breakup, which she called “thoughtless, on my part.”

The Native Son actress eventually moved on with the likes of director Cary Fukunaga, the Even Stevens alum and Jack Antonoff. Margaret and the music producer were photographed packing on the PDA in August 2021 and the couple have been spotted together several times since. The pair took their low-key romance public in March 2022, attending the Critics’ Choice Awards together when the actress was nominated for her role on Netflix’s Maid.

While the former ballerina and the musician have yet to publicly address their relationship status, the pair posed for photos inside the Century Plaza Hotel, where the awards show was held. In one snap, obtained by Page Six, Margaret wrapped her arms around the Bleachers crooner.

