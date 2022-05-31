Making beautiful music together — forever. Margaret Qualley appears to be engaged to Jack Antonoff.

After reports surfaced that the twosome got engaged, Qualley seemingly confirmed the news with a sweet selfie showing off a diamond ring.

“Oh I love him!” the actress wrote on Tuesday, May 31, via Instagram.

Her pal Sara Moonves commented, “Sister Bride I love you guys so much! 💍💍💍,” while Britt Robertson added, “So excited for you guys!!❤️”

The Maid star, 27, first sparked engagement rumors on Wednesday, May 25, when she was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her film, Stars at Noon. Mae Whitman added to the speculation when she commented on one of Qualley’s Instagram posts from the event, writing simply, “Ring 👏.”

Qualley was first linked to the Bleachers frontman, 38, in August 2021, when the pair were photographed kissing while on a walk in New York City. The duo kept their romance low-key until earlier this year when they made their red carpet debut at the AFI Awards Luncheon in early March. The Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood actress subsequently made their romance Instagram official when she shared a pair of photos cuddling with Antonoff at the Critics Choice Awards later that month.

In March, Qualley also revealed that she had met the music producer’s parents for the first time “[It was] terrifying,” the Nice Guys star — whose parents are Andie McDowell and Paul Qualley — recalled to Another magazine at the time. “[I thought], ‘Please like me, please like me, this is so important, please.'”

The Fosse/Verdon star previously opened up about her desire to get married one day. “I’ve always dreamt of getting married. There’s a girly-girl part of me that’s thought about what my wedding would be like,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in October 2021. “And I’ve dreamt of having kids. I’m a real romantic in that way.”

In that same interview, Qualley also touched on the romance of New York City, where she and Antonoff were first spotted together. “There’s so much kissing on the street right now, you know?” she told the outlet. “We’ve been reminded of what it’s like to experience things collectively, and I think you can feel that. The city feels alive and silly and spontaneous.”

Prior to her romance with the “Chinatown” singer, Qualley was linked to Nat Wolff, Cary Fukanaga, Shia LaBeouf and Pete Davidson.

Qualley was first linked to LaBeouf, 35, in December 2020, shortly before FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit accusing the Honey Boy star of “relentless abuse.” (LaBeouf, for his part, denied many of the allegations but accepted accountability for his actions, entering a 12-step recovery program.) They split one month later.

The Montana native publicly supported FKA Twigs, 34, after the latter spoke with Elle Magazine about her relationship with the Even Stevens star in February 2021. “It was important to me for her to know that I believe her — and it’s as simple as that,” Qualley told Harper’s Bazaar about the situation in September of that year.

Antonoff, for his part, dated model Carlotta Kohl from 2018 until 2021. He split from longtime girlfriend Lena Dunham in December 2017 after 5 years together. In August 2021, he and frequent collaborator Lorde slammed speculation that they were romantically involved. “Normally I would never address rumors but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip,” he wrote via Twitter. “Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. With that said, [I’m] not seeing anyone.”

