Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley took their romance to the streets for a joint jog after his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs accused him of abuse.

The Even Stevens alum, 34, and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 26, were spotted out in his Pasadena, California, neighborhood on Tuesday, December 29, for an early morning run. In contrast to their recent outings, the pair did not show PDA.

LaBeouf wore a black jacket and black joggers with matching sneakers and a green baseball cap. Qualley, for her part, sported a red jacket, black leggings, gray tennis shoes and a baseball cap.

The duo were first linked after they were seen making out at LAX Airport on December 19. He picked her up after a flight and they kissed passionately, with Qualley wrapping her leg around LaBeouf’s. The twosome previously starred in her sister Rainey Qualley’s NSFW music video for “Love Me Like You Hate Me.”

FKA twigs, 32, filed a lawsuit against the Transformers star on December 11, accusing her ex of “relentless abuse” during their yearlong relationship, including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. She also claimed that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

LaBeouf responded in a statement to The New York Times, saying that “many of these allegations are not true” but he accepted “accountability” for his mistakes. “I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism,” he added. “I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

Qualley, meanwhile, is “totally smitten” by the Peanut Butter Falcon actor, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She trusts he’s not the bad guy people say he is.”

However, her mother, Andie MacDowell, is “keeping an extremely close watch on the situation,” the insider tells Us. “If Shia so much as puts a foot out of line, she’ll come down on him like a ton of bricks.”

