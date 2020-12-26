Shia LaBeouf is looking into treatment options after his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs came forward with allegations of abuse against him.

“Shia needs help and he knows that,” the actor’s attorney, Shawn Holley, told Variety in a statement earlier this week. “We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

FKA twigs, 32, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, 34, on December 11, in which she claimed that he subjected her to “relentless abuse” during their yearlong relationship, including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. She also alleged that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Karolyn Pho, another of the Even Stevens alum’s exes, claimed that he was abusive toward her too.

LaBeouf told The New York Times in a statement that “many of these allegations are not true” but he accepted “accountability” for his mistakes, adding that he is in a 12-step program and therapy. “I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism. I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

The Peanut Butter Falcon star admitted in a separate statement that he has “been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years.”

After FKA twigs’ allegations came to light, Sia shared claims of her own via Twitter. “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” the singer, 45, wrote on December 12. “I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

Amid the lawsuit, LaBeouf was spotted kissing Margaret Qualley at LAX Airport on December 19. The pair made out in his white pickup truck after he picked up the 26-year-old actress following a flight. The PDA came two months after they starred in her sister Rainey Qualley’s NSFW music video for “Love Me Like You Hate Me.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.