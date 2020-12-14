Empowered women empower women. FKA Twigs shared her support for Sia on Sunday, December 13, after the Australian singer opened up about her experiences with Shia LaBeouf.

“I’m sorry @Sia. This reinforces why I had to publicly share my experience. we need to support each other,” the 32-year-old singer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, tweeted on Sunday, replying to a tweet sent by the 44-year-old singer.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” the “Chandelier” singer tweeted on December 12, reposting a story about Barnett’s lawsuit. “I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away. … Also I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

In a separate tweet, FKA added, “Love you back @Sia. You’re an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity <3.” The same day, FKA was spotted out for the first time, spending time in London with boyfriend Matt Healy.

The “Water Me” singer filed a lawsuit against her Honey Boy costar, 34, on Friday, December 11, accusing her ex of “relentless abuse” during their yearlong relationship. She claimed that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease and accused him of sexual battery and assault.

Following the filing, the Grammy nominee opened up on Instagram about her decision to share her story.

“I never thought something like this would happen to me. Which is why I have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option,” the artist posted on Friday night. “I hope that by sharing my experience i can truly help others feel like they are not alone and shed some light on how those who are worried somebody they care about may be in an abusive relationship can help because i understand it can be confusing and hard to know what to do.”

The American Honey actor said that “many of these allegations are not true” in a statement to The New York Times on Friday, also noting that he accepted “accountability” for his mistakes. “I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism,” he said. “I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

In a separate statement, the Peanut Butter Falcon actor, who is currently sober and taking part in a 12-step program, added, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.