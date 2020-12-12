Shia LaBeouf stepped out one day after his ex FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against him alleging abuse during their relationship.

The actor, 34, was spotted jogging in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, December 12. He appeared somber as he focused on his workout in a black jacket, green hoodie, navy pants, black sneakers and green baseball cap. He also had earbuds in during his run.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, December 11, that FKA twigs, 32, sued LaBeouf. She claimed in court documents that her Honey Boy costar subjected her to “relentless abuse,” including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. She also accused him of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

Karolyn Pho, another of the Disney Channel alum’s exes, claimed that he was abusive toward her too.

LaBeouf responded in a statement to The New York Times, saying that “many of these allegations are not true” but he accepts “accountability” for his mistakes. “I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism. I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

The Transformers star added that he is currently sober and in a 12-step program and therapy.

After news of the lawsuit broke, FKA twigs revealed why she decided to come forward with her allegations. “I hope that by sharing my experience i can truly help others feel like they are not alone and shed some light on how those who are worried somebody they care about may be in an abusive relationship can help because i understand it can be confusing and hard to know what to do,” she explained via Instagram on Friday.

The musician confessed how scared she was to tell her story. “My second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that i am a survivor of domestic violence,” she wrote. “My first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that i could have helped even just one person by sharing my story.”

